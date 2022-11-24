Key Points

The Netherlands will increase its statuary minimum wage by 10.15% beginning 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of the Netherlands will increase the country's statutory minimum wage by 10.15% effective 1 January 2023. This increase will result in the minimum wage increasing to ?1,934.40 per month for full-time workers.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands had previously announced that the minimum wage increase would be 7.5% and introduced in three annual steps. However, the newest increase will be 10.15% effective on 1 January 2023.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 22 November 2022.

