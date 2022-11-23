Key Points

Switzerland will establish new employment quotas for nationals of Croatia applying for B and L permits beginning 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of Switzerland will reintroduce employment quotas for nationals of Croatia beginning in January 2023. As a result, the number of B and L permits available to Croatian nationals in 2023 will be fixed at 1,150 and 1,007.?

What are the Changes??

The government of Switzerland will introduce quotas on the number of work permits issued to Croatian nationals beginning in early 2023. According to the government announcement, the number of Croatian workers from Switzerland throughout 2022 has exceeded the threshold figures as defined in the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons.?

Looking Ahead?

Originally published 21 November 2022

