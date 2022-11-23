Key Points
- The government of the Philippines will conduct yearly reporting reviews of foreign nationals in the country from 1 January 2023 until 1 March 2023
Overview
The government of the Philippines will require all foreign nationals in the country to report to an approved Bureau of Immigration between 1 January 2023 and 1 March 2023. During this appointment, foreign nationals will need to provide proof of:
- A valid passport
- A registration identity card (ARC 1-card)
For additional information on document proof, check here. Foreign nationals who hold a Temporary Visitor Pass or a Tourist Visit pass are exempt from the requirement to report.
What are the Changes?
The government of the Philippines will conduct a yearly review of foreign nationals, including those with work and immigration authorization in the country. Foreign nationals must report in person and cannot send a representative. If a foreign national fails to report to the Bureau in time, fines and penalties will be applied.
Originally published NOVEMBER 21, 2022
