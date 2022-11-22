ARTICLE

Key Points

Andorra launched a pilot test of a service portal that will allow certain foreign nationals and employers to request in-person appointments throughout the immigration process

Overview

The government of Andorra introduced a new pilot test service portal for foreign nationals filing immigration documents. Through the service portal, foreign nationals can request in-person appointments for specific application questions to be answered. According to the government announcement, this pilot test is aimed specifically at professionals, such as managers or companies requesting information on behalf of an employee.

What are the Changes?

On 11 November 2022, the government of Andorra launched a pilot test service portal for specific foreign nationals and their employers. The government stated that this portal is intended to streamline the immigration process for eligible foreign nationals.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 18 November 2022

