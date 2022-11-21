Further to our previous article "St Kitts & Nevis Economic Citizenship: How and Why?" we shall explore the process of applying for second citizenship in St Kitts & Nevis

As the world we live in changes, people are changing the way they think about citizenship, how they can use their citizenship in their everyday lives, as well as planning for the future, theirs and for their offspring.

The Application Process and What Help is Available

The citizenship application process can appear quite daunting, when you look at the forms requiring completion and the supporting documents needed to provide evidence of the applicant's identity and their suitability to be a St Kitts & Nevis Citizen.

We at Dixcart Management Nevis Limited (DMNL), aim to make applying as simple as possible. We use our years of experience to ensure that the application pack to be presented to the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), is the best it can be and provides everything they require.

The Four Stages of the Application Process

The application process, can be broken down into four stages and these are as follows:

Stage 1. Initial Engagement

As part of the process, DMNL will provide a personalised proposal including supporting costings, based upon the structure of the family/individual applying and whether they wish to apply via the donation route or through Real Estate.

Once the potential applicant has had the chance to review the proposal, we recommend an introductory video meeting, where we can get to know one another, answer any questions and they can decide if they wish to move forward with an application.

Stage 2. Completing the Application Paperwork

Once the engagement has been completed, the preparation and consultation phase starts.

We ask the client to review the required documents list provided. Complete the required application forms (C1, C2, C3 and C4). Collect the supporting documents.



During this phase, we encourage the client to ask as many questions as are necessary, as we are here to help you.

We also offer the option for video calls, to work through the forms together and to clarify any points relating to the detail being requested.

As the client completes the forms and obtains the required evidence documents, we request that scanned copies be sent to us, this allows us to start the review process, ensuring everything meets the Citizenship by Investment Unit's (CIU) standards. We will provide feedback and guidance, if we feel anything can be improved or explained in a better manner.

Once we and the applicant are both happy with the forms and supporting documents, the originals can then be couriered to our office and one further, final review will be carried out. Once the final application pack is complete, we will upload the pack to the Government website and officially submit the application.

This completes Stage 2.

Stage 3. Accepting the Application

The CIU will carry out an initial review of all forms and documents.

Any amendments or omissions will be communicated to us for correction and we will keep the applicant informed.

Once CIU are happy with all the forms and documents provided, they will give confirmation that the application pack has been accepted and their formal review process will commence.

The CIU will not accept enquiries about an application, until 3 months (Standard) or 45 days (Fast Track), have passed. However, DMNL have a very good relationship with the CIU and will be able to talk through any possible issues and solutions with them during processing.

Stage 4. Application Approval

Post approval in principle

Once the approval in principle has been granted, we will receive an official letter confirming that the application has been successful and detailing the donation required to be paid.

Following the transfer of funds from the applicant to the CIU, we are able collect the Certificate(s) of Registration (COR) from the Government and supply scanned copies for review.

Once the applicant confirms the detail on the COR is correct, we request completed passport applications. When received, we can obtain a local police clearance certificate and submit passports applications, which are normally processed in 5 days.

Upon receipt of the St Kitts Nevis passport, we courier in two separate couriers, 1) your COR, 2) your passport.

When we receive confirmation of receipt, that completes the application process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.