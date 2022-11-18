Key Points

Malaysia will launch a new electronic pass renewal system for employees with valid Employment Passes beginning 1 December 2022

Overview

The government of Malaysia will introduce an electronic pass (ePass) renewal option for Employment Passes on 1 December 2022. Through the government of Malaysia's Expatriate Services Division (ESD) Online Service, an employee's sponsoring company can sign in and download the ePass that can be provided to the employee.

The ePass can only be issued for renewals of a previous Employment Pass if the employee's passport information has not changed.

For additional information on the ePass, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia will introduce an ePass service on 1 December 2022 for employers to renew previously approved Employment Passes. According to the government announcement, the purpose of the ePass is to ease the renewal process of an Employment Pass and reduce the number of pages used on an employee's passport.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 16 November 2022.

