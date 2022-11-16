ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Indonesia introduced insurance policy requirements for employers transferring foreign national employees on a short-term basis

Overview

The government of Indonesia announced that employers will be required to obtain ASTAKA insurance for foreign national employees assigned to the country on a short-term basis of six months or less. Under this requirement, companies will be permitted to register through the ASTAKA website. Proof of health insurance must be presented during the work permit application stage. The types of health insurance will vary by the following costs:

1 month: Rp. 762.000

3 months: Rp. 1.715.000

6 months: Rp. 2.477.000

Key Changes?

On 8 November 2022, the government of Indonesia introduced requirements for employers to obtain health insurance for foreign national employees working in the country on a short-term basis.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 November 2022

