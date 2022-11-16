Key Points?

The government of Denmark will implement several initiatives aimed at ensuring faster immigration services for foreign nationals with pending applications

Overview

The government of Denmark plans to implement several initiatives to ensure faster services in its immigration center.?The following changes will take place:

Providing certified companies with a dedicated contact person working for SIRI's Fast Track office allowing for specific case concerns and information to be answered for select clients;

Implementing call-back system options, so callers will be called back if the wait time is too long; and

Extending operating hours from three days a week to four days a week.

What are the Changes?

The government of Denmark introduced changes to improve the country's immigration processing services, including extending operating hours and addressing specific case inquiries at in-person appointments.

