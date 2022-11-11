Key Points

Bermuda will eliminate specific COVID-19 entry requirements on 13 November 2022

Overview

The government of Bermuda announced it will eliminate specific COVID-19 related entry requirements for travelers on 13 November 2022, including lifting the requirement for travelers to obtain pre-arrival travel authorization and no longer requiring proof of vaccination or proof of medical insurance.

The government will also reinstate the Bermuda Arrival Card, a digital travel form for visitors entering the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bermuda will update its COVID-19 entry requirements. According to the government announcement, this will help streamline visitors' overall travel experience.

