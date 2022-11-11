Key Points
- Bermuda will eliminate specific COVID-19 entry requirements on 13 November 2022
Overview
The government of Bermuda announced it will eliminate specific COVID-19 related entry requirements for travelers on 13 November 2022, including lifting the requirement for travelers to obtain pre-arrival travel authorization and no longer requiring proof of vaccination or proof of medical insurance.
The government will also reinstate the Bermuda Arrival Card, a digital travel form for visitors entering the country.
What are the Changes?
The government of Bermuda will update its COVID-19 entry requirements. According to the government announcement, this will help streamline visitors' overall travel experience.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.