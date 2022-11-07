ARTICLE

If you are a foreigner and intend to get married in Egypt, please find below the required steps and documents to officially get married in Egypt.

1. It shall be carried out at the Personal Status Office, the Ministry of Justice (Lazoghli), for the notarization of marriage contracts of Egyptians to foreigners. Provided, however, the following documents shall be submitted for notarization:

A certificate issued from the competent embassy, indicating the foreigner's social and professional status, address of residence, income, age and religion. The certificate shall prove religion, whether Christian or Jewish because the law prohibits marriage to an atheist), indicating that the State does not object to marriage;

Certificate of medical examination issued from any health office for both husband and wife;

5 recent personal photos.

The age difference between the spouses shall be appropriate so that the age of the husband or wife, shall not be less than 18 years, and the age difference between them is not more than 25 years. Two notary witnesses shall be present, with a translator from the Notary Public Office if the foreigner does not speak Arabic. The residence of the foreigner shall not be for tourism or temporary residence, by stamping the passport at the Passports and Immigration Department in Abbasiya. After completing the notarization procedures, the rest of the procedures shall be completed at the embassy to which the foreigner is subject. However, the conditions and requirements of each embassy to complete the marriage procedures shall be observed, so that the husband or wife can legally travel.

