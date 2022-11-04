ARTICLE

A foreigner residing in the A.R.E shall obtain a valid residence permit, including refugees and asylum seekers. They are granted refugee status after registering with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) so that they can reside in Egypt legitimately. They shall be granted a residence permit for six months, subject to renewal upon expiry, on the yellow card granted by the UNHCR.

Requirements and Documents Required for Obtaining Asylum Residence:

1. The refugee or asylum applicant shall head to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and obtain the residence reference number at the UNHCR offices, and communicate directly with the Communications Office of the Passports and Immigration Department in Abbasiya, within the specified period.

The applicant shall approach the Communications Office, the Passports and Immigration Department, Abbasiya, where they shall submit the reference number issued by the Commission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. An appointment will be determined to submit a residence application.

The applicant shall head to the Residence Office in Abbasiya, and submit all the necessary documents and a residence permit application form for the applicant and the applicant's family. These documents shall include the following:

The original and photocopies of UNHCR registration cards, along with the reference number for residence applicants and their families; Originals of passports; Copies of both the UNHCR registration document and passport(s); Two passport-sized personal photos. There is no need for photos of dependents unless they are over 12 years old and a separate authentication card has been issued to them by the Commission.



Fees Required for Obtaining Asylum Residence:

The residence permit card issuance fee of 100 EGP shall be paid at the bank located in the Building while submitting your application to the residential unit.

You will be asked to take photos and provide fingerprints, after which an appointment will be set for you to collect your residence permit card.

On the specified date, you shall head to the Residence Office at the residential unit of the Passports and Immigration Department, where you will obtain a residence permit card issued by the Egyptian Government.

A residence permit will be issued only at the Passports and Immigration Department in Abbasiya. You shall go in person to complete all procedures regardless of your place of residence in Egypt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.