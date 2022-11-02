Key Points

The government of Spain will introduce a new system for recognizing education and work qualification requirements issued in a country outside of Spain

Overview

The government of Spain will introduce a new system for recognizing foreign qualifications throughout the work permit application process. Through the new system, foreign nationals will be permitted to submit education evaluations online instead of in person. Applicants will then be able to check the status of the evaluation online.

What are the Changes?

The government of Spain will introduce a new online system for submitting qualification requirements for work permits and visas. According to the government announcement, the goal is to streamline procedures for qualification requirements. The purpose of the system is to ensure that foreign degrees are recognized within six months or less depending on the applicant's country of origin.

Originally published NOVEMBER 1, 2022

