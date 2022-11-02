Key Points

Japan will transition some entry procedures to an online system allowing foreign nationals to submit travel documents and complete some custom steps prior to entry

Overview

The government of Japan will integrate fast-track entry procedures into the country's online immigration service on 1 November 2022. Fast-track procedures allow foreign nationals to enter all COVID-19 related information, immigration details and customs declarations online prior to entering Japan.

The government also provided additional information on the steps for completing fast-track entry procedures, including instructions for creating an account. Foreign nationals who completed the fast-track entry procedures through the MySOS application will still be permitted to use the application until 13 January 2023.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan will transition fast-track entry procedures onto the government's website dedicated to ensuring safe entry into Japan. The website will also allow foreign nationals to submit passport and travel documents as well as complete some custom declaration requirements prior to entering Japan. According to the government announcement, these measures will allow for quicker entry into the country.

