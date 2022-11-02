A residence is granted to the Egyptian husband or wife based on the marriage contract. This residence permit shall remain valid for one year, renewable for three years, and then renewed for five years, provided that the marital relationship continues.

Relatives of the foreign wife or husband of the first and second degree shall obtain an annual residence permit on the sponsorship of the Egyptian wife or husband.



Conditions and Documents Required for Obtaining the Residence of an Egyptian Husband or an Egyptian Wife:



First, a Notarized Marriage Contract.



Second, the Application for Residency Permit:

Step 1:

Heading to the Passports and Immigration Department having jurisdiction over the place of residence of the spouses. The following documents shall be submitted:

Residency application form and recording all information. Marriage contract. Copy of the ID of the Egyptian wife or husband; Birth certificate of the Egyptian wife or husband; Presence of the spouses in person.

Step 2:

The spouses shall direct to the Passports Department in Abbasiya, at least one week after submitting the application, to interview with the competent authorities to provide the initial approval for the residency permit. Then they shall revert to the Passports Department to which they belong after at least three weeks of the interview to receive the residency card.

