It is a residence permit granted to students wishing to complete their studies in Egypt. The residence permit duration is determined according to the study period and is renewable for the student and his/her relatives up to the first degree. the most important characteristics of this permit is that it is not canceled when leaving the country, and it is valid upon -re-entering the State. However, the holder of a student residence permit may not be permitted to work based on this permit.

Requirements and Documents Required for obtaining a student residence permit:

A document evidencing a recent academic enrollment and receipt of school expenses, with the stamps of the school or university and the educational administration (in case the school or university is affiliated with the Egyptian Ministry of Education);

If the school or university is affiliated with the embassy of another country, the document evidencing the enrollment shall bear the stamp of the embassy to which the school or university is affiliated;

A lease agreement with a date established by the real estate registry;

A recent electricity bill;

Heading to the Passports Department to which the geographical scope of the school or college falls, not the place of residence.

This residence permit may be granted to relatives up to the first degree. However, a translated proof of kinship shall be submitted to and authenticated by the Egyptian consular and foreign authorities.

