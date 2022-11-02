Tourism residence means a residence permit granted to a foreigner allowing him to stay in Egypt legitimately. The foreigner, upon entering the country, shall apply for a residence permit at the Passports Department. The validity of the residence permit is three months or six months (based on the decision of the competent security authorities at the Passports Department) and may be renewed. However, the foreigner shall not leave the State and return thereto with the same residency, unless he submits a request for Multiple Entry Residence after obtaining a tourism residency.

Hence, how to obtain a tourism Residence in Egypt?

Here is the conditions and documents required for obtaining residence for tourism:

A passport application form, complete with the required information;

The original, and two copies, of the passport;

A lease agreement certified by the real estate registry;

A recent electricity bill;

Certain nationalities are required to provide a letter from their embassy to prove their place of residence.

It shall be noted that there are exceptions for nationalities requiring security clearance, where a date for issuing the tourism residence permit shall be within three weeks from the application submission date.

Further, the residence may also be renewed after the expiry of its term. There is a grace period to renew a tourism residence permit which expires within 15 days following the date of its expiry. A fine will be imposed if the renewal is made beyond this period.

