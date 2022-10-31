Key Points

The authorities of Taiwan will end automatic extensions to immigration permissions that allowed foreign nationals to remain in Taiwan legally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan will terminate the automatic extensions of immigration permissions for certain foreign nationals effective 30 November 2022. The extension will end for foreign nationals who entered Taiwan on or before 21 March 2020.

The authorities of Taiwan introduced 19 extensions since the beginning of the pandemic. Foreign nationals who benefited from previous extensions will be required to depart Taiwan by 30 November.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan plan to stop automatic extensions that have been applied to immigration permissions for certain foreign nationals. The final extension will apply until 30 November 2022. According to the announcement, this decision was made as a result of the relaxation of border and quarantine restrictions throughout the jurisdiction.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 27 October, 2022

