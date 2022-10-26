Key Points

The government of the Philippines will introduce a new eArrival Card that will combine travel information with COVID-19 health related information

Overview

The government of the Philippines is working to develop a unified platform that will transition the country's One Health Pass to an electronic Arrival Card (eArrival Card) in an effort to streamline arrival requirements for travelers.

Effective 1 November 2022, travelers will be permitted to fill out an eArrival Card within 72 hours of departure. Travelers will be required to provide information on travel details, add profile information, and complete all health declaration forms. Once a traveler has registered, a QR code will be provided that will be scanned at all points of entry into the Philippines.

The eArrival Card is free of charge for all travelers and may be temporarily accessed through the official website beginning 1 November 2022.?

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines will introduce a new electronic arrival card containing all COVID-19 related health information. According to the Philippines government, these changes are intended to help reduce processing delays and eliminate inconveniences for travelers.

Originally published OCTOBER 25, 2022

