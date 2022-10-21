ARTICLE

Key Points

Minimum salary requirements will increase in the Brussels and Walloon regions at the start of 2023

Overview

The government of Belgium will increase the country's minimum salary thresholds on 1 January 2023. The following minimum wages will apply based on the region of the country:

Brussels and Walloon Region

High-skilled workers: € 47,175

Executives with EU ICT Permits: € 78,704

Managers with EU ICT Permits: € 60,999

Specialists with EU ICT Permits: € 48,798

Trainees with EU ICT Permits: € 30,499

EU Blue Card holders: € 60,998

What are the Changes?

The officials in the Brussels and Walloon regions will increase minimum salary thresholds in January 2023. Employers of foreign nationals who are seeking new or renewed work authorization on 1 January 2023 or later must ensure their employees' salaries comply with the new minimum wage requirements.

Looking Ahead

Authorities in the Flanders region are expected to publish 2023 minimum salary threshold information in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Belgium's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

