Key Points

The government of Sweden updated its requirements for applicants to apply for work permits or resident permits for self-employment

Overview

Effective 1 November 2022, the government of Sweden will require applicants for work permits or resident permits for self-employment to present a passport to the Swedish Migration Agency in person before the application can be approved. This requirement will apply to individuals who are applying for a residence permit for the first time or those who intend to apply for a residence permit extension.

Applicants located outside the country will generally have fingerprints and photographs taken at an embassy or consulate general office. During this time, the applicant will be permitted to show the physical passport for review.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden will implement a new requirement for applicants of work permits and select resident permits to present physical copies of passports on 1 November 2022. The Swedish Migration Agency will contact applicants who must present a passport in person, along with informing the applicant how to schedule an in-person appointment.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 17 October 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.