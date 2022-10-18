ESD Projection for Expatriates open for 2023

Effective immediately, the 2023 Projection for Expatriates will be open for submission at the Expatriate Services Division (ESD). Companies who are registered with ESD can begin applying for their 2023 projections whether for short-term or long-term assignments, new and renewals. The processing time is between 5 – 10 business days. However, any unused projection approved for 2022 will not be carried forward for 2023.

Applications must be completed online at the ESD portal with the company's respective login ID – ESD (imi.gov.my). Additionally, companies should begin planning for the 2023 Quota Projection applications for any new expatriates on assignment in Malaysia in 2023 and any renewals due in 2023. If applications are not provided in advance, the processing time will take up to 5-6 weeks, as opposed to the original 1- 2 week processing time.

The application requires applicants to provide certain forms of identification i.e. passport bio page and their estimated monthly basic salary , along with other information. Please reach out to FGI if you require further information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.