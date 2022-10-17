ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The government of Norway introduced new measures aimed at protecting foreign national employees throughout the country

Overview

At the start of October 2022, the government of Norway introduced measures aimed at protecting foreign national workers throughout the country. Some of these measures will include introducing stricter accommodation requirements, wage inspections and improved coordination between government authorities throughout the country through the implementation of online information sharing systems.

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway launched new measures to better protect foreign national workers in the country. According to the government, these measures are intended to reduce “social dumping” throughout the country. The phrase social dumping relates to the practice of employing foreign workers for lower wages and working conditions than Norwegian workers.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 October 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.