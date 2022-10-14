Key Points

Malaysia's Expatriate Service Division will now accept projections for Employment Passes and Professional Visit Passes submitted by eligible employers

Overview

The government of Malaysia introduced its 2023 quota projections on 7 October 2022. Employers who are registered with the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) will now be permitted to submit employment quota projections for the issuances and renewal of Employment Passes (EP) and Professional Visit Passes (PVP) for 2023.

Employers must provide justification for hiring foreign nationals, along with any supporting documents. Additionally, employers should provide information on the total number of local employees and the number of foreign national employees employed in Malaysia.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia opened quota projections for 2023 for employers registered with the ESD. According to the government, projections from 2022 on EPs and PVPs will not carry over into 2023. For more information on submitting foreign national employee projections, check here .

Originally published OCTOBER 13, 2022

