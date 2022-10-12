Key Points

The government of Qatar intends to reduce the number of employees working in government sector jobs throughout the duration of the FIFA World Cup

Overview

The government of Qatar announced that it will reduce the number of employees working in government sectors to 20 percent beginning 1 November through 19 December. Additionally, 80 percent of government employees will work remotely during the hours of 7 am to 11 am throughout these dates.? ?

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar will reduce the number of employees working throughout the FIFA World Cup event in November 2022. Processing delays of immigration documents may be expected.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 11 October, 2022

