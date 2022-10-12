Key Points

The government of Kenya will introduce a new biometric passport on 30 November 2022?

Overview

The government of Kenya? will launch a biometric e-passport by 30 November 2022. The government stated that processing delays may be experienced when the new e-passport is launched.

The passport, known as the East African Community (EAC) biometric e-passport, will also be introduced in all other EAC member states, including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

What are the Changes? ?

The government of Kenya announced that it will launch a new biometric e-passport on 30 November 2022. According to the announcement, the e-passport will include additional security and technology measures that will protect against falsification and identity theft.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Kenya's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.