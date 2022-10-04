Key Points

The government of Luxembourg will introduce new COVID-19 measures for third-country travelers on 1 October 2022

Overview

The government of Luxembourg will allow third-country foreign nationals to enter the country for all authorized travel purposes regardless of vaccination status effective 1 October 2022. The government defines third-country nationals as foreign nationals residing outside of the European Union or the Schengen area.

What are the Changes?

On 1 October 2022, the government of Luxembourg will lift COVID-19 restrictions for third-country national travelers regardless of the traveler's vaccination status. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

