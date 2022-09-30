Key Points

The government of the United Arab Emirates introduced new COVID-19 measures and lifted mask requirements for entrance on 28 September 2022

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced new COVID-19 measures on 28 September 2022. Under these measures, international travelers will no longer be required to wear a mask when entering the country. In addition, travelers who have received green status through the Al Hosn app, which recognizes evidence of vaccination against COVID-19, will be exempt from undergoing PCR testing when remaining in the country for a period of more than one month.

What are the Changes?

On 28 September 2022, the government of the UAE introduced new COVID-19 measures. Travelers should continue to ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to entering the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 28 September 2022.

