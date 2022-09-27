Key Points

The government of Qatar will temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals who do not hold proper authorization from 1 November 2022 to 23 December 2022

Overview

The government of Qatar announced that it will temporarily suspend the entry of select foreign nationals into the country who are not attending the FIFA World Cup. These measures will apply from 1 November 2022 until 23 December 2022. According to the government update, the suspension will not impact nationals of Qatar, nationals of member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council who hold a Qatar ID card, foreign nationals who hold valid Qatar ID cards, and foreign nationals holding valid work entry permits.

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar will temporarily suspend the entrance of foreign nationals not holding a ticket to attend the FIFA World Cup or those who do not hold other forms of work or entry authorization. According to the government announcement, these measures will be taken to reduce the number of foreign nationals entering the country during this time.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Qatar's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?For additional information on entering Qatar for the World Cup, check here .

Originally published 26 September 2022

