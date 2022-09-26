ARTICLE

On September 19, a videoconference was held on measures to further increase the potential of domestic and inbound tourism, chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with effectively using the capabilities of the improved international airport of the city of Samarkand, increasing the number of international flights, as well as removing restrictions on the flights of foreign airlines.

At the meeting, proposals for the development of safari tourism in the steppe regions of Bukhara, Navoi, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Fergana, Khorezm regions and Karakalpakstan were put forward. In addition, opportunities were also noted for creating tourist zones in safe areas near water bodies and on forest fund lands.

The President gave instructions to train qualified guides, improve roads and conditions, as well as increase flights from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Arab countries.

Moreover, the inconveniences in the procedure for registering tourists with the internal affairs bodies were noted. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been tasked with reviewing the tourist registration system and lifting excessive restrictions. In Uzbekistan, an online notification will be used instead of temporary registration of foreign tourists.

It is also planned to cancel the requirement for licensing the activities of travel agents with the introduction of a notification procedure.

