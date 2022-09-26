Key Points

The government of Spain introduced new COVID-19 travel measures on 20 September 2022

Overview

On 20 September 2022, the government of Spain announced that it will remove the requirement for travelers to complete a health control form when entering the country. Travelers 12 years of age or older will still be required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 270 days, or a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result taken prior to arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Spain removed the need for travelers to complete a travel declaration form as part of the COVID-19 entry measures. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Spain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 23 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.