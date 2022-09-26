Spain:
New COVID-19 Related Entry Measures
26 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Spain introduced new COVID-19 travel measures
on 20 September 2022
Overview
On 20 September 2022, the government of Spain announced that it will remove the requirement for
travelers to complete a health control form when
entering the country. Travelers 12 years of age or older will still
be required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of having
recovered from COVID-19 in the past 270 days, or a negative PCR or
rapid antigen test result taken prior to arrival.
What are the Changes?
The government of Spain removed the need for travelers to
complete a travel declaration form as part of the COVID-19 entry
measures. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they
hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival,
where applicable.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Spain's website and Envoy's
website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 23 September 2022
