Taiwan plans to reduce its quarantine requirements effective 13 October 2022 and introduce a new weekly entry arrival cap on 29 September 2022

The authorities of Taiwan will introduce a number of changes to its COVID-19 policies at the end of September. The authorities intend to raise the weekly arrival cap from 50,000 travelers to 60,000. In addition, the requirement to undergo PCR testing upon arrival will be removed on 29 September 2022.

The authorities of Taiwan will continue to maintain current quarantine measures until 13 October 2022. Under these measures, travelers are obligated to adhere to the following measures:

The day of arrival will count as day 0 of the quarantine period.

Travelers will be required to undergo a three-day home quarantine period and a four-day self-monitoring period.

Travelers must undergo two COVID-19 rapid antigen tests throughout the duration of the quarantine period.

On 13 October 2022, the authorities will reassess quarantine measures with the intent of removing the seven-day quarantine period. Instead, travelers will be required to perform a self-isolation seven-day epidemic monitoring period.

During this period, travelers will be required to remain in isolation for a minimum of two days. A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test result must be produced on the second day before the traveler can exit the self-isolation period. Travelers will be advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms immediately after exiting self-isolation.

The authorities of Taiwan will introduce several COVID-19 policy changes beginning at the end of September 2022. According to the authorities, these measures will be introduced as a result of changes in the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers entering the jurisdiction should continue to ensure that they hold the appropriate travel authorization prior to arrival.

Originally Published 23 September 2022

