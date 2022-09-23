Key Points

New vaccination requirements will be introduced for work pass holders in Singapore on 1 October 2022

Overview

On 1 October 2022, the government of Singapore will introduce new vaccination requirements for foreign nationals seeking work passes in the country.?On the effective date, holders of a work pass employed in construction, marine shipyards, or process sectors who seek to apply for a new pass or renew an existing pass will be required to be fully vaccinated.

All other pass holders will be required to be fully vaccinated when applying for a new work pass. This includes having received a booster dose within 270 days from the last primary vaccination dose.

Pass holders who were vaccinated overseas must apply for a digital-verifiable vaccination certificate (DVC) that has been verified by a local clinic. For additional information on vaccination status and proof, check here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 22 September 2022

