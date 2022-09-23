Key Points

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has relaxed medical examination requirements for foreign nationals seeking residency.?Under these changes, certain health conditions, such as HIV positive applicants, will no longer automatically result in the denial of an application.

Applicants who test positive for Hepatitis B or C, who are applying for a specific profession that requires a negative test result can apply for a new residence category that does not require a Hepatitis test within 30 days if a positive test result was received.

For additional information concerning medical examinations for the UAE, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE reduced certain medical test requirements for foreign nationals applying for residency within the country. Foreign nationals will continue to be required to undergo medical examinations while applying for any residency category.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

