Key Points

The government of Brunei introduced new COVID-19 related measures for citizens and residents of Brunei on 15 September 2022

Overview

The government of Brunei introduced new COVID-19 related travel measures on 15 September 2022. The following changes will take effect for all citizens and residents of the country:

These individuals will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination prior to entering or exiting the country;

These individuals will no longer be required to complete the Arrival Declaration Form (ADF) ;

; These individuals will no longer be required to present proof of valid travel insurance that includes COVID-19 related treatment coverage.

Citizens and residents of Brunei will continue to be required to register with the government through the MFA e-Register website when exiting the country.

What are the Changes?

On 15 September 2022, the government of Brunei introduced new COVID-19 exit and entry measures for residents and citizens of the country. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brunei's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 September 2022

