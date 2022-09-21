Key Points

The government of Iceland announced changes to who will qualify for a physical copy of a residence permit card due to resource shortages in the production of cards

Overview

Effective 15 September 2022, the government of Iceland will only issue physical residence permit cards to individuals who need to travel outside the country. For the time being, all other applicants will receive a letter confirming the issuance of a residence permit in order to conserve related resources.

The government clarified that individuals seeking to obtain a physical residence permit card will need to submit proof of travel documents, such as a flight ticket, to utl@utl.is. From there, the applicant will receive confirmation and approval for the issuance of a physical residence permit card.

What are the Changes?

The government of Iceland announced that physical residence permit cards will only be sent to holders who need to exit the country. Foreign nationals who qualify for a residence permit card, and who do not plan to travel outside of the country will receive a letter of confirmation of the issuance of a residence card, which will contain information on the card's validity period and the employee's employment rights. According to the announcement, this decision will conserve the government's resources and supplies for cards.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Iceland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.