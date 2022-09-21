Key Points

The government of Belize will launch a new application process for the issuance of electronically enhanced passports

Overview

On 8 September 2022, the government of Belize announced a new application process for the issuance of electronically enhanced passports through the Electronic Passport Issuance and Control System (e-PICS).

The new passport will contain an electronic chip that aims to safeguard the holder's personal information, photograph, and other verification information of the holder. The new passport can be used at "smart gates" at international borders around the world.

The government will temporarily suspend the acceptance of passport applications from 17 October 2022 until 24 October 2022. After 24 October 2022, new passport applications will be accepted.

What are the Changes?

The government of Belize will launch a new passport in October 2022. According to the government update, the new passport will be more secure and aims to create efficient document processing times.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Belize's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.