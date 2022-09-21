ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Indonesia resumed its Visa on Arrival scheme on 15 September 2022

The government of Indonesia lifted COVID-19 testing measures on 15 September 2022

Overview

The government of Indonesia announced that it would restart the Visa on Arrival scheme and introduce new COVID-19 entry measures beginning 15 September 2022.

The Visa on Arrival scheme allows certain foreign nationals from 86 approved countries and regions to enter Indonesia by obtaining a visa at a point of entry. Eligible travelers must hold a passport that will remain valid for an additional six months from the date of entry into the country, be able to pay the Visa on Arrival fee, and be able to provide departure information and all COVID-19 entry documentation.

The government also introduced new COVID-19 measures on 15 September 2022. Under these measures, travelers who can provide proof of vaccination will no longer need to undergo PCR COVID-19 testing prior to arrival. These travelers will also no longer be required to provide proof of medical insurance coverage for COVID-19.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers will continue to undergo required COVID-19 testing prior to arrival and upon arrival and proof of medical insurance.

What are the Changes?

The government of Indonesia reintroduced its Visa on Arrival scheme, which will allow foreign nationals from 86 countries and regions to enter the country by first applying for a visa at a border entry point. The government also reduced COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers on 15 September 2022.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 September 2022

