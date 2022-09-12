Poland:
Expansion Of Project-Related Work Authorization Program
12 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Poland expanded eligibility for the Business
Harbor Program on 6 September 2022
Overview
The government of Poland expanded the Business Harbor Program
(PBH) on 6 September 2022. The program has been
extended to include companies with foreign nationals intending to
enter Poland to implement projects of significant economic
importance to Poland on behalf of a company. To qualify, companies
must register with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency. Eligible
applicants may then be issued a visa that can be used as a work
permit.
What are the Changes?
The government of Poland expanded the PBH program for foreign
nationals seeking entrance into Poland with the intent of
implementing a project that will be significant to the Polish
economy. The PHB is intended for information technology
professionals, foreign nationals intending to open a start-up, or
companies looking to relocate foreign nationals to Poland under a
streamlined immigration process.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Poland's website and
Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.
