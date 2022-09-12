Key Points

The government of Poland expanded eligibility for the Business Harbor Program on 6 September 2022

Overview

The government of Poland expanded the Business Harbor Program (PBH) on 6 September 2022. The program has been extended to include companies with foreign nationals intending to enter Poland to implement projects of significant economic importance to Poland on behalf of a company. To qualify, companies must register with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency. Eligible applicants may then be issued a visa that can be used as a work permit.

What are the Changes?

The government of Poland expanded the PBH program for foreign nationals seeking entrance into Poland with the intent of implementing a project that will be significant to the Polish economy. The PHB is intended for information technology professionals, foreign nationals intending to open a start-up, or companies looking to relocate foreign nationals to Poland under a streamlined immigration process.

Looking Ahead

