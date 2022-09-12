Key Points

The government of Israel introduced measures for international travelers to undergo testing upon arrival at the Ben Gurion International Airport

Overview

On 24 August 2022, the government of Israel announced that all travelers will be permitted to undergo optional PCR COVID-19 testing at the Ben Gurion Airport between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. free of charge. Upon arrival, international travelers will receive a text message informing them to report to a testing location within the airport. The test will be conducted after the traveler has exited customs. For further information on COVID-19 entry requirements for Israel, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Israel introduced testing locations throughout the Ben Gurion Airport for international travelers. The government urges travelers to utilize the testing location to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the coming winter season.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 September 2022

