Latvia:
Updated Procedures For Issuance Of Residence Permits
08 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Latvia updated measures for foreign nationals
obtaining residence permits either in person or electronically
Overview
The government of Latvia announced that foreign nationals will be permitted
to request residence permit renewals to be issued via
mail or electronically. Foreign nationals receiving a residence
permit for the first time will continue to obtain the residence
permit in person.
What are the Changes?
The government of Latvia announced changes to how residence
permits can be obtained for foreign national applicants. According
to the government, this change will help to continue protecting
individuals against the spread of COVID-19 by limiting office
visits.
Looking Ahead
Continue to monitor the government of Latvia's website and Envoy website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 7 September 2022
