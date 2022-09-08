Key Points

The government of Latvia updated measures for foreign nationals obtaining residence permits either in person or electronically

Overview

The government of Latvia announced that foreign nationals will be permitted to request residence permit renewals to be issued via mail or electronically. Foreign nationals receiving a residence permit for the first time will continue to obtain the residence permit in person.

What are the Changes?

The government of Latvia announced changes to how residence permits can be obtained for foreign national applicants. According to the government, this change will help to continue protecting individuals against the spread of COVID-19 by limiting office visits.

Looking Ahead

Continue to monitor the government of Latvia's website and Envoy website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.