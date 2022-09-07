Key Points?

The government of South Korea will lift pre-departure testing requirements on 3 September 2022?

Overview

The government of South Korea will lift COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements for all international travelers beginning 3 September 2022. All travelers will still be subject to on-arrival PCR testing that must be completed within one day of arrival. Results must be uploaded online through the government of South Korea's registration form . For additional information on South Korea's post-arrival COVID-19 requirements, check here .

What are the Changes??

The government of South Korea will lift pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers beginning 3 September 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 6 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.