On September 1, 2022, the Chilean government announced a reduction of entry requirements for visitors entering Chile, including eliminating the requirement of the International Travelers Affidavit and vaccine standardization.

Entry Requirements Reduced for Visitors

It is no longer necessary to complete the C19 affidavit, an electronic "International Travelers Affidavit", which was previously required to be completed and submitted within 48 hours of boarding a flight arriving in Chile.

Non-resident visitors may enter Chile with the vaccination certificate issued by the country where they were vaccinated.

Non-resident visitors holding an up-to-date vaccination certificate shall be considered equivalent to holding a Pase de Movilidad ("Mobility Pass").

There are no requirements to enter Chile for those under 18 years of age.

Travelers may still be subject to random COVID-19 testing upon arrival. If testing positive upon arrival, quarantine will be required for an amount of time to be determined by Chilean authorities.

Non-vaccinated, non-resident visitors must still have a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of traveling to Chile, and test results may be required by both the airline and by authorities upon entering Chile.

For Chilean citizens and foreign residents of Chile, these entry requirements remain in place:

Travelers over 6 years old must still complete an electronic "International Travelers Affidavit" within 48 hours of boarding.

Any positive PCR tests of travelers from the previous 14 days, or any high/low risk contacts, will result in additional monitoring.

