Key Points

The government of Singapore will introduce changes for foreign nationals holding Employment Passes and changes for employers beginning 1 September 2022

Overview

The government of Singapore will introduce several updates beginning 1 September 2022. Under these changes, the government will modify the number of days in which employers must advertise positions under the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) to 14 days instead of 28 days.

The government of Singapore will also expand the validity of the Employment Passes issued to foreign nationals employed in technology sectors listed on the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) who have a fixed monthly salary of SGD 10,500 to five years.

In addition, the government aims to reduce processing times for all Employment Pass applications so that applications will be processed in three weeks or less. For additional information on the changes that will take place effective 1 September 2022, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore will introduce several changes for Employment Pass holders and labor market test requirements. According to the government, these changes will help to attract more global talent and advance Singapore's economy.

Looking Ahead

The government of Singapore plans to release a new Shortage Occupation List in 2023. Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 August, 2022

