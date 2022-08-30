Effective September 7, 2022, The Japanese government will stop accepting pre-arrival PCR tests for three times vaccinated travelers.

The vaccination certificate is required and must be issued by a government or medical institution which is indicated in Japanese or English.

The certificate must show that the traveler has received a third dose of the COVID vaccine. The currently accepted vaccinations are listed below:

COMIRNATY intramuscular injection/Pfizer Spikevax Intramuscular Injection /Moderna Nuvaxovid Intramuscular Injection/Novavax Vaxzevria Intramuscular Injection/AstraZeneca JCOVDEN intramuscular injection/Janssen COVAXIN/Bharat Biotech (effective from July 31st, 2022) *Regarding the application of measures based on Japan's Enhanced Border Measure (28), Comirnaty (manufactured by Fosun Pharma/BioNTech), as well as Covishield and COVOVAX (manufactured by the Serum Institute of India) will be treated as identical to Comirnaty/Pfizer, Vaxzevria/AstraZeneca, and Nuvaxovid/Novavax, respectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.