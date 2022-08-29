Key Points

Singapore will update its COVID-19-related entry requirements for unvaccinated travelers effective 28 August 2022

Overview

The government of Singapore will update its COVID-19 related travel measures on 28 August 2022. Under these new measures, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine (Stay-Home Notice) or undergo COVID-19 PCR testing on the seventh day of the quarantine.

The government will also remove the requirement for unvaccinated Long-Term Pass holders (LTPs) and unvaccinated Short-Term Visitors to apply for special entry approval. For additional information on COVID-19 entry requirements for all travelers, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore will remove quarantine requirements and update other entry related measures for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers beginning 28 August 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 26 August 2022

