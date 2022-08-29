Key Points

New COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers seeking entry into Japan beginning 7 September 2022

Overview

Effective 7 September 2022, the Japanese government will lift pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers. To qualify, foreign national travelers must be able to provide proof of having been fully vaccinated with a series of vaccines, along with a booster dose of a vaccine that has been approved by the government of Japan. These travelers will still be required to undergo all other entry requirements, including:

On-arrival testing depending on the country of departure ;

; Undergo a quarantine depending on the country of departure.

Unvaccinated foreign national travelers who have received approval to enter Japan will still be required to undergo pre-departure COVID-19 testing and adhere to all other COVID-19-related entry requirements. The test must be completed within 72 hours of departure for Japan.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan will update its COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers who have received a booster dose beginning 7 September 2022. Japan has maintained some of the world's strictest COVID-19-related travel requirements since the start of the pandemic. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.