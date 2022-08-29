Key Points

The government of Chile will lift certain COVID-19-related entry requirements for all travelers beginning 1 September 2022

The government of Chile will lift all COVID-19-related entry requirements for travelers under the age of 18 beginning 1 September 2022

Overview

The government of Chile will update its COVID-19-related entry requirements on 1 September 2022. Travelers will no longer be required to fill out the C19 Declaration form, which acted as an affidavit for entering the country.

The government advises all fully vaccinated travelers to present proof of vaccination when boarding a flight for Chile. All travelers who do not present proof of vaccination will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours prior to the scheduled flight.

All COVID-19 entry requirements will be lifted for travelers under the age of 18 beginning 1 September 2022. The government of Chile will continue to conduct randomized testing for travelers entering the country, regardless of vaccination status.

What are the Changes?

The government of Chile will lift certain COVID-19 entry requirements beginning 1 September 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Chile's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

