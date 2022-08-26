Key Points

Cambodia introduced new COVID-19-related entry requirements on 11 July 2022

The government of Cambodia introduced new COVID-19-related entry requirements on 11 July 2022. The government will lift all quarantine requirements for all travelers, including travelers who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. However, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers will be required to undergo COVID-19 rapid antigen testing upon arrival.

Travelers who test negative will be permitted to travel to their respective destinations across Cambodia. Travelers who test positive will need to adhere to health rules as specified by the Ministry of Health.

On 11 July 2022, the government of Cambodia introduced new COVID-19-related entry measures and lifted quarantine requirements for all travelers. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

