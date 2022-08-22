Oman:
Restricted Professions List Reduced
22 August 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- List of restricted professions for foreign nationals reduced to
207 professions
Overview
The government of Oman reduced the list of restricted professions for
foreign nationals on 14 July 2022. Restricted
professions are reserved exclusively for Omani citizens. The
restricted professions list now includes 207 professions.
What are the Changes?
On 14 July 2022, the government of Oman reduced the list of
professions limited to Omani citizens. As a result, foreign
nationals will have larger accessibility to job openings in Oman.
According to the government announcement, these restrictions have
been reduced to retain foreign nationals in sectors facing skills
shortages.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Oman's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and
information.
Originally published 18 August, 2022
