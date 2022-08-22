Key Points

List of restricted professions for foreign nationals reduced to 207 professions

Overview

The government of Oman reduced the list of restricted professions for foreign nationals on 14 July 2022. Restricted professions are reserved exclusively for Omani citizens. The restricted professions list now includes 207 professions.

What are the Changes?

On 14 July 2022, the government of Oman reduced the list of professions limited to Omani citizens. As a result, foreign nationals will have larger accessibility to job openings in Oman. According to the government announcement, these restrictions have been reduced to retain foreign nationals in sectors facing skills shortages.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Oman's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 August, 2022

