Key Points

The government of Vietnam met with officials from several countries that recently rejected the use of Vietnam's newest passport format

Overview

The government of Vietnam recently introduced a new passport on 1 July 2022. Since the introduction of the new passport, several government authorities, including Germany, the Czech Republic, and Finland, have refused to recognize the new version of the passport due to the passports not containing information on place of birth. The government of Vietnam announced that holder's birthplace will be added to the new passport in the appendix section of the passport.

What are the Changes?

On 12 August 2022, the government of Vietnam introduced a new passport format. Several governments recently announced that this passport would not be accepted due to missing information. The government of Vietnam met with officials from these countries to discuss the issue and subsequently made changes to the passport.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 16 August, 2022

